Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 792.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,597 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

