Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PSHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:PSHG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.72. Performance Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

