Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.92

Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.99. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 11,487 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 million, a PE ratio of 148.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 221,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

