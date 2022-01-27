PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 87.6% from the December 31st total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PRT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 46,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.51. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.61%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.