Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,164.54 ($42.69).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,530 ($47.63) to GBX 3,580 ($48.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,250 ($43.85) to GBX 2,900 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.41) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,340 ($45.06) to GBX 3,410 ($46.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of PSN opened at GBX 2,369 ($31.96) on Thursday. Persimmon has a 52-week low of GBX 1,622 ($21.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,272 ($44.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,733.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,768.49. The stock has a market cap of £7.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58.

In other news, insider Joanna Place bought 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.53) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,889.54). Also, insider Shirine Khoury-Haq bought 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,795 ($37.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,922.25 ($13,386.74).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

