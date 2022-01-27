PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.59

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 4796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get PetIQ alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $575.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.90 million. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.62 per share, with a total value of $90,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman bought 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.51 per share, with a total value of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,200. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PetIQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PetIQ by 433.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.