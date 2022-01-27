Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 1,440.0% in January

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PRTDF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
Petro Matad Company Profile
