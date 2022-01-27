Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Short Interest Up 1,440.0% in January

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 1,440.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PRTDF stock remained flat at $$0.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,428. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Petro Matad Company Profile

Petro Matad Ltd. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil exploration. Its operations include blocks IV and V, and block XX. The company was founded on August 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.