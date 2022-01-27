Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.14. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.14, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$26.45 million and a P/E ratio of -118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 20 licenses totaling an area of 129,771 acres in 3 oil producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

