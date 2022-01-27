Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,428 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 53,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,112 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 100,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 120,527 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.62.

NYSE:PBR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 19.29%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.