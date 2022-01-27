Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,121,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,066 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

