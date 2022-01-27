Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 616,250 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 33,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 70,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.49. 832,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,651,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $305.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

