Phantasma One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.91 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004642 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $179.60 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,203.26 or 1.00082553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00023050 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036309 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002357 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.00441465 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

