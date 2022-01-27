Phantomx (PNX) Price Up 27.3% Over Last Week

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 170.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $80,349.15 and $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.02 or 0.00247151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015481 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 55.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00015348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars.

