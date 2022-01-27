Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,335,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Philip Morris International worth $221,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,355,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.