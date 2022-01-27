Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,100 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after buying an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,745,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $102.65. 111,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,175,912. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.