Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,769 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $117,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 106,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,912. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

