Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Shares Up 7.1%

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC) shares rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.61). Approximately 892,829 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 381,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.80. The company has a market capitalization of £52.84 million and a P/E ratio of -90.00.

About Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC)

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property. The company also holds 100% interest in the Redcastle property consisting 30 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 600 acres, and Bighorn property consisting 29 unpatented claims covering 580 acres located in Idaho; Red Star project located in Mackay, Idah; and Navarre Creek property covering 2,420 acres located in Custer County, Idaho.

