Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $994,751.15 and approximately $215.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,682,350 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

