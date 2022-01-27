Phore (PHR) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $945,928.16 and $1,535.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004615 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002932 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00442120 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,012,711 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

