PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 2,800.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PHP Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200. PHP Ventures Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

PHP Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:PPHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

