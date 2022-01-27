Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.88 Per Share

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PCTN opened at GBX 105.45 ($1.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 101.03. Picton Property Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.40 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of £577.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85.

Get Picton Property Income alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCTN. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Picton Property Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Picton Property Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.