Pigeoncoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $381,470.09 and approximately $10,178.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002343 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

