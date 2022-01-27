PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Trading Up 0.4%

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.69 and last traded at $13.41. Approximately 159,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 179,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 10,000 shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $132,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 290,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX)

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

