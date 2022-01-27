PIN Price Reaches $0.0484 on Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00049054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.96 or 0.06482441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,786.55 or 0.99778609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00052408 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00051743 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

