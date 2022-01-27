Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Update

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,800 shares, a growth of 7,054.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:PME remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 167,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,227. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 67.13%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

