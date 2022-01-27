Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $3,980.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00250403 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00015318 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007301 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000811 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,619,241 coins and its circulating supply is 434,358,805 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

