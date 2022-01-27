Pinkcoin Price Hits $0.0037 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $2,472.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00251334 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007786 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002655 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00010454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 459,600,183 coins and its circulating supply is 434,339,747 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

