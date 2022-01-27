Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $12.29 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.12. The company had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,065. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

