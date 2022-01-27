Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 36,054 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 1.1% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

