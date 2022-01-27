Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Has $21.92 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,647 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $442.67. The stock had a trading volume of 200,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

