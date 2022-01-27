Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $2.05 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.67. 50,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,320. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

