Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 17,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,833. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

