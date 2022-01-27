Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Makes New $8.40 Million Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,401,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.8% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 291.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.81. 210,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,123,498. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

