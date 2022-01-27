Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Position Increased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080,448 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.02% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $216,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 34.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $254,674.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.49. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.92 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.