Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PINS stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.25. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 448,031 shares of company stock worth $16,508,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinterest stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.54% of Pinterest worth $2,308,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

