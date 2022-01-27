Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.24.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $53.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Devon Energy news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.