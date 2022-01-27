Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $662.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $1,231,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

