Piper Sandler Comments on Independent Bank Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IBTX. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IBTX opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. Independent Bank Group has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

In related news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 121,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.