Piper Sandler Comments on Park National Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Park National stock opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.79. Park National has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,843 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Park National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,431,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Park National by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,605,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Park National by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

