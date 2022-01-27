Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,120. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -210.52 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 64.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,169,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,852,000 after acquiring an additional 849,920 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 297,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

