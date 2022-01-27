Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ BSRR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a market cap of $412.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

