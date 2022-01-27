Pirate Chain (ARRR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $133.78 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $133.78 million and $302,859.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001943 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00245117 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00077744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 72.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,836,279 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

