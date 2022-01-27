Pivot Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $302,137.88 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $302,137.88 and approximately $21,221.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

