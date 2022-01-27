Pizza (PIZZA) One Day Volume Tops $99.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. Pizza has a total market cap of $499,409.79 and approximately $99.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009148 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005822 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.00358568 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

