Playkey Market Capitalization Tops $176,194.11 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Playkey has a market cap of $176,194.11 and approximately $88,612.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

