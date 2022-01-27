Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Plexus updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,433. Plexus has a one year low of $72.46 and a one year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Plexus by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

