PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.96

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.96 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 1106 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $726.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 527,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94,292 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $432,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8,776.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 43,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

