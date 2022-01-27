POA Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, POA has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $49.65 million and $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
