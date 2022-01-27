Polaris Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Shares of PII stock opened at $111.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.33. Polaris has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

