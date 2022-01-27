PolkaDomain Hits One Day Volume of $166.00 (NAME)

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. PolkaDomain has a market capitalization of $478,410.86 and approximately $166.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 38.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.71 or 0.06413038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.73 or 0.99860683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00052079 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.